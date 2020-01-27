Two people were arrested Monday for an armed robbery over the weekend in Grand Blanc.
Grand Blanc Police officers said the robbery happened at around 8 p.m. at the Marathon Gas Station at 11911 S Saginaw Street.
A woman entered the gas station wearing a black mask over the bottom half of her face and went to the back of the store. Once all the customers had left, she locked all the doors and threatened the clerk with a knife, officers said.
After unlocking a door and letting her male accomplice in, they filled a backpack with cash from the register and cigarettes. Officers said they left out the back door.
Officers identified possible suspects from the surveillance footage.
They went to a home in Burton to interview the possible suspects and found evidence from the robbery in plain sight. Two women and a man were arrested and are lodge in the Genesee County Jail for armed robbery.
