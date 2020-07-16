Three employees at Cedar Point have tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson confirmed to TV5.
The spokesperson said the affected employees were screened before opening the park and before reporting to their work locations.
To respect their privacy, Cedar Point is not disclosing the employees’ health status.
Cedar Point is following CDC and Erie County Health Department guidelines regarding screening and contact tracing, the spokesperson said.
READ MORE: Cedar Point announces phased opening plan
Cedar Point announced a phased opening plan that started on July 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.