Three children have died in an early morning fire in Lansing.
Lansing Firefighters were called to a home on the city’s north side at 1:33 a.m.
When they arrived, injured family members were outside, saying three children were in the home that had heavy fire on the first and second floors.
Firefighters found the children in the home; and all seven of the people inside were taken to the hospital.
While names have not been released, firefighters said an 8-year-old, 5-year-old, and 3-year-old died.
A 5-year-old child is currently in critical condition, and an 18-month-old is in stable condition.
A man, 31, has been taken to the University of Michigan Burn Center, and a 26-year-old woman is in stable condition at the hospital.
Officials also said a family dog was found dead in the home.
The cause is under investigation.
