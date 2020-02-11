Three children were injured in an early morning fire, one was critically hurt.
Genesee Township Police Chief John Mullaly said firefighters were called to Gunther Trailer Park on Dort Highway at 12:02 a.m. for reports of a trailer on fire.
Mullaly said an 8-year-old boy was critically hurt in the fire, a 5-year-old girl is in serious condition, and a 3-year-old girl is in fair condition. Their mother, who was also home at the time, was not hurt.
The trailer is a total loss.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal.
