The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a drive-by shooting in the City of Pontiac.
According to police, shots were fired through a window into a home in the 1100 block of Dudley where grandparents were watching their grandchildren and two of their children.
An eleven year old girl, ten month old girl and seven year old girl were struck by bullets in the gunfire.
When deputies arrived, they transported two of the children to a local hospital in their patrol vehicles. The third child was transported by ambulance.
A crime scene technician gathered multiple shell castings at the scene and detectives began their investigation.
The adults at the scene say they have no idea who may have done this or why.
If you have any information or recognize the vehicle in the photo which is believed to be a Chrysler 300, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
Information leading to an arrest could result in a cash award.
