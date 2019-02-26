Three children were killed, two other children and their parents are in critical condition after an early morning fire in the Lapeer County community of Imlay City.
The fire started at around 3:00 a.m. on Magnolia Drive in the Maple Grove mobile home park.
When firefighters arrived, they found one woman outside, the mother outside, who said others were still inside the burning home.
Crews did get everyone out, but three of the children passed away; a 3-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy, and a 6-year-old boy.
Officials said a 1-month-old girl was taken to U of M and is in critical condition.
An 18-month-old boy is also in critical condition at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.
All the children are siblings, and their parents, a 42-year-old Imlay City man, and a 29-year-old Imlay City woman, are also in critical condition at Hurley Medical Center.
No names have been released.
Imlay City police Chief Scott Pike said the fire may have been caused by a heating issue, but the investigation continues.
