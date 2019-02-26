Another child has died following that tragic mobile home fire in Imlay City.
The Imlay City Police Department confirms that 1-month-old girl, Keyairah Kelley, passed away Wednesday morning. Three of her siblings, 3-year-old Keyanna Kelley, 5-year-old Keyondre Kelley, and 6-year-old Keith Kelley, died yesterday after being pulled from their burning home on Tuesday, Feb. 26.
The fire started about 3:00 a.m. on Magnolia Drive in the Maple Grove mobile home park.
When firefighters arrived, they found the mother outside, who said others were still inside the burning home.
"It was burning so hot the officer couldn't make entry. The fire department arrived minutes later and they were able to make entry. They recovered six people from the trailer," Pike said.
A 19-month-old boy, Keyshawn Kelley, is also hospitalized at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.
All the children are siblings, and their parents, 42-year-old Keith Lamont Kelley, and 29-year-old Krystal Whitney, are also at Hurley Medical Center.
"The entire town and community is going to be hurting from this," Pike said.
Imlay City Community Schools Superintendent Stu Cameron said it has been a hard day for the community in the school district.
"We lost three of our cherished students. We have help available for every student in the building and anyone that requires help," Cameron said.
In light of the fire, Pike said the community has been coming together. he said people have been stopping in at the police station all day trying to figure out how they can help this family.
"Pray, pray a lot. We have four people still struggling for their lives," Pike said.
Neighbors are saying they are completely shocked and saddened by the news.
"It is a sad situation. It's probably the saddest and scariest thing I've ever witnessed," said Jonathon Torres, neighbor.
Torres is heartbroken after witnessing his neighbor's trailer engulfed by fire.
"It was just scary. The thing was up in flames," Torres said. "Seeing the fire department pull out a kid at a time then saying, 'stay with me buddy, stay with me.'"
He said he will be thinking about his neighbors.
"I'm sending them my prayers and hopefully we can come together as a community and help them out," Torres said.
Mary Muholland is a family friend. She said she has spoken with the mother at the hospital.
"She's still in shock. She's doing good for the circumstances. She's doing good. She just doesn't think it's fair and I don't think it's fair," Muholland said.
Maria Ruiz lives nearby and says she's at a loss.
"I have a 6-year-old son and a 2-year-old little girl. And I just can't imagine the pain they must be feeling.
Muholland said moving forward without those three little ones will be unbearable.
"It's gonne be rough, but with the support of the community here they can do it. Right now they need prayers," she said.
A trust fund has been created at Lakestone Bank and Trust in Lapeer. Money can be dropped off at any Lakestone Branch, earmarked for the benefit of the Whitney/Kelley Family.
A GoFundMe account has also been created. CLICK HERE to see that.
Pike said the fire may have been caused by a heating issue, but the investigation continues.
