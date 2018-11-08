Three Central Michigan University Students have been targeted with messages of hate.
Central Michigan University President Bob Davies said hateful remarks were written on a message board on the door of a residence hall.
Davies said the messages are an “attack not only on three young women of color, it is an attack on all of us. On all of CMU. On all of Mount Pleasant.”
The announcement came in a news release from the university.
Davies went on to say that “We must do better. We must lead. We will lead.
They are asking if you have any information about the incident, to call the Office of Civil Rights and Institutional Equality at (989) 774-3253. Or email ocrie@cmich.edu.
