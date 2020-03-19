There have now been three confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in the state of Michigan.
The first death was announced Wednesday, March 18.
Beaumont Health said a man in his 50s who tested positive for COVID-19, and had other underlying medical conditions, passed away Wednesday morning at Beaumont Hospital in Wayne County.
The second and third deaths were announced Thursday morning.
Henry Ford Health System announced an 81-year-old patient died Wednesday at the Detroit hospital.
McLaren Oakland announced a woman in her 50s who tested positive for COVID-19, and had underlying health issues prior to contracting the virus, died on Wednesday.
Michigan is reporting at least 110 COVID-19 cases, but the number likely is a lagging one because county health departments are getting more timely information. Oakland County, for example, had at least 94 cases by Thursday morning, spokesman Bill Mullan said.
“We expect more fatalities,” the state's medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, said Wednesday.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Amtrak said it canceled trains between Grand Rapids and Chicago due to a drop in demand. Ford Motor, which has halted factory operations along with other automakers, said it's suspending dividends to conserve cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.