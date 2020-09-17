Three students in the Davison Community School district have tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter to parents, Superintendent Kevin Brown said three students contracted the virus from family members or others outside of the school.
Another 70 students had been quarantined after being identified as close contacts to students who developed a fever, but more than two-thirds of those students have returned to school after the contact tested negative or got another diagnosis, Brown said.
He said they are working closely with the Genesee County Health Department for guidance in dealing with COVID-19 and possible positive people.
Davison is also creating an online dashboard to track cases within the district.
Brown said the dashboard will be updated daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.