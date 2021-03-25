Bay City Public Safety is looking for information in three drive-by shootings over the last couple days.
Around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Public Safety officers were called to the 1000 block of South Henry Street for reports of gunshots. Officers learned that two vehicles had driven by a house in the area and someone fired several shots, hitting two homes and a vehicle nearby.
No one was injured in the shooting. The suspect vehicles were described as a black four-door sedan and a red Chevrolet HHR.
Around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 200 block of North Jackson Street for another report of gunshots. A home and two vehicles nearby had been damaged by gunshots.
No one in the home was injured but they heard a vehicle leaving at a high rate of speed. No one was able to give a description of the vehicle.
A few hours later, around 4:40 a.m. Thursday, officers were called back to the 1000 block of South Henry for another report of gunshots. Again, two houses and one vehicle were hit by gunshots and no one was injured. A vehicle was seen leaving the scene at a high rate of speed, but no description was available.
Officers said the incidents are believed to be related and not random. Evidence was collected, witnesses were interviewed and video is being examined from all three scenes.
The incidents are still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Bay City Department of Public Safety at (989)892-8571 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).
