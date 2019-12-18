The Department of Natural Resources is asking for help after three more adult elk were poached, this time in Otsego County.
This is the third elk poaching case in northern Michigan in roughly a month.
Area residents found the three adult cow elk about 50 yards north of Hardwood Lake Road, near Bobcat Trail, in the Pigeon River State Forest, east of Vanderbilt.
Conservation officers believe the elk were shot either Saturday or Sunday while they were bedded down near each other.
"This is a loss for everyone who appreciates our state’s natural resources. It’s a true shame,” said Gorno. “If you or anyone you know has information that can help us solve this crime, we want to hear from you.”
Gorno said public tips about a bull elk poached in November helped identify a suspect in that case. Read our previous coverage on that here.
If you have any information regarding this poaching incident, call the DNR Law Enforcement Division at the DNR Customer Service Center in Gaylord at 989-732-3541, or call or text the Report All Poaching hotline at 800-292-7800.
