Three Flint men are facing murder charges in the fatal shooting at a Flint Township mobile home park.
On Wednesday, Sept. 2 around 1:30 p.m. Flint Township Police Officers were called to the 3100 block of Avalon Drive in the Villa Mobile Home Park for a report of a shooting.
When officers got to the scene, they found 19-year-old Nathan King had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.
After a search for the suspect and the getaway vehicle, officers found the three men believed to have been involved in the shooting.
Three men from Flint, 26-year-old Jalen Haynes, 23-year-old Dequan Pugh and 21-year-old Ryan White were arrested in connection to the shooting.
Haynes was charged with homicide- felony murder, homicide-open murder, assault with intent to commit murder, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, carrying a concealed weapon and four counts of felony firearm.
Pugh was charged with homicide- felony murder, assault with intent to commit murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and three counts of felony firearm.
White was charged with homicide- felony murder, assault with intent to commit murder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and three counts of felony firearm.
Anyone with more information of the shooting is asked to call detective Lopez at (810) 600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.
