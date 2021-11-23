First responders are on the scene of a house explosion in the city of Flint.
At 9:37 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22, Consumers Energy received a call about a home explosion in the 3900 block of Hogarth Avenue. Hogarth Avenue between Austin Parkway and Ballenger Highway are closed, according to Genesee County 911.
Natural gas and electric services were shut off to three houses that were destroyed, according to Consumers Energy. Service was shut off at four other homes in the surrounding area that were also damaged, according to the utility company.
No evidence of a natural gas leak was found after multiple neighboring homes were surveyed. Investigators have not determined the cause behind the incident.
Consumers Energy stated it’s working closely with local public safety officials to aid in the investigation.
