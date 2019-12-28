Flint Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured.
Police said they responded to the 1500 block of Pasadena on Friday, Dec. 27 at about 9:07 p.m.
When police arrived, they said they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.
All three victims were transported to Hurley Medical Center.
According to police, a male was listed in critical condition, and the other two victims a male and female were listed in good condition.
Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time and the cause of the shooting is unknown.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Chad Baldwin at 810-237-6912 or respond anonymously to 800-422-JAIL.
