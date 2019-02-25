Three people are dead after a train heading for Chicago hit a car.
It happened near Kalamazoo at around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24.
Oshtemo Township Fire Officials said there were no survivors inside the vehicle.
The names of the victims have not been released.
No one on the train was hurt.
The details surrounding the incident are still under investigation.
