Three people are dead after a shooting on the north side of Flint.
Flint Police got a call around 6 p.m. of a shooting in the 1500 block of Illinois Street, Det. Sgt. Tyrone Booth said.
When officers got to the scene three people were dead the home, Booth said.
Officers a lead on a suspect but Booth said it's still early in the investigation.
