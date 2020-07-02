Michael Mosely and Heather McLogan face involuntary manslaughter charges in connection to the death of a 16-year-old.
The teen became unresponsive and died two days after he was restrained for throwing a sandwich.
A third employee, Zachary Solis, was arraigned on Tuesday, June 30, and is out on bond.
The suspects have now all been released on a $500,000 bond.
The judge said neither isn’t a danger to society or a flight risk.
Michael Mosely faces a total of 35 years behind bars if convicted for his role in the death of Cornelius Fredericks.
Prosecutors say, Mosely, pushed the teen out of his chair, restrained him, by laying across Cornelius upper torso for nearly 10 minutes.
Cornelius died two days later. His death was ruled a homicide.
Heather McLogan faces up to 25 years in prison on involuntary manslaughter and child abuse charges.
Police say McLogan, Lakeside’s lead nurse was responsible for providing medical care but failed to do so.
Investigators say it took 12 minutes for staff to call 911 or start CPR after Cornelius went unresponsive.
The entire 12-minute restraint was captured on video.
Mosley’s attorney says they now have the copy and plan to fight the charges.
All three defendants are due back in court later this month.
