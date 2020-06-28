Three local high school football teams will kick off their upcoming seasons at the Big House in Ann Arbor.
The honor is even more special for a Mid-Michigan city that’s been through some tough times recently.
“The entire program, all the kids, all the coaches, all the fans, are extremely excited,” said Midland Head Coach Eric Methner. “It’s gonna be really cool. A once in a lifetime experience.”
Methner and his football team are getting ready for what he calls a once in a lifetime experience.
Midland, along with Dow and Grand Blanc, will kick off their upcoming seasons playing on the turf at the Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.
“These kids have been through so much,” said Methner. “Not only with the flood, but all the cancellation of their sports, the online classes they had to go through, school being cut short.”
Methner says just about every player on his team was affected by the recent flooding in Midland in some way, and that’s a sentiment shared by Midland Dow Head Coach Matt Peterson
“Going through something like that amid a pandemic – it just shows what Midland’s made of and it’s definitely something to be proud of,” said Peterson.
Dow’s game against Grand Blanc will also be Peterson’s first as the team’s head coach making a memorable night even more special.
“Shortly after I accepted the position, our athletic director let me know that, no pressure, your first game is gonna be at the Big House,” said Peterson. “We’ll be ready.”
Dow and Grand Blanc will kickoff at Michigan Stadium on August 27. Midland and Traverse City West square off the following day.
