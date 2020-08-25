Three Mid-Michigan residents have died in a 2-car crash in Tennessee.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says two Vassar residents, and one from Otter Lake, died in the crash that happened on I-40 on August 24.
Investigators said a vehicle driven by Josey Gale, 28, from Vassar, was going westbound in eastbound lanes and hit another vehicle head-on.
Gale was killed in the crash, along with front seat passenger Starr Majors, 26, from Otter Lake, and rear-seat passenger Kay-cie Hafer, 28, from Vassar.
Two people in the other vehicle, both from North Carolina, were injured.
No further information has been released.
