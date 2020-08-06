Three exposure sites from COVID-19 have been identified by District Health Department No. 2.
According to the department, these locations are being flagged as exposure sites after someone in the facility tested positive for COVID-19.
The following locations may have caused low-risk exposure to the virus:
- G's Pizzeria & Deli in West Branch: July 31 from 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Mr. Jack'ss Sports Bar & Grill in East Tawas: Aug. 1 from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.
- Sunrise Cafe and Cabins in Lupton: Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Individuals who visited these locations during this time should monitor for symptoms consistent with COVID-19.
If the individuals do not present symptoms within 14 days, there is nothing that needs to be done.
If they do develop symptoms, contact a doctor.
