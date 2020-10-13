A judge denied bond on Tuesday for three men accused in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta were in federal court in Grand Rapids on Oct. 13.
They are among six facing federal charges. Seven others are facing state charges.
FBI Special Agent Richard Trask calls Adam Fox the leader of the group.
Trask said Fox planned to kidnap Whitmer from her vacation home, escape by boat, take her halfway out on Lake Michigan, and cut the engine – stranding her there.
Trask also detailed plans by the men to take the democratic governor of Virginia, Ralph Northam.
“All threats are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated by those law enforcement agencies. Fortunately, in regards to today’s developments, there is no imminent danger to me or my family,” Northam said.
According to investigators, Harris – who lives in Oakland County – attended a meeting in Dublin, Ohio where the defendants discussed kidnapping Northam.
Trask said Harris was the one who said he wanted to “cap” Whitmer. Trask also said Harris discussed going to Maine to kill a police officer and his wife.
Whitmer has accused President Donald Trump of inspiring violent extremism. She cited a key comment during the recent presidential debate.
“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” Trump said during the debate.
“Hate groups heard the president’s words as a rallying cry and a call to action,” Whitmer said.
Northam’s press secretary echoed Whitmer’s warning in a statement.
“The rhetoric coming out of this White House has serious and potentially deadly consequences. It must stop,” the press secretary said.
Trask said the FBI has more than 100 hours of recordings.
The other two men from Michigan, Fox and Ty Garbin, are expected in federal court on Friday.
If convicted, the men could face up to life in prison.
The sixth and final defendant facing federal charges, Barry Croft, is awaiting extradition to Michigan.
