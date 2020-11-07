Police are looking for whoever shot three men in Flint Saturday morning.
Flint Police Officers were called to Hurley Medical Center where three men were suffering from gunshot wounds.
One man had a gunshot wounds to the right leg and right arm and is listed in critical condition.
The second victim had gunshot wounds in his back and is listed in critical condition.
The third victim had a gunshot wound to his right arm and is in good condition.
The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. near Welch Boulevard and Chevrolet Avenue.
Officers have not identified any suspects and the investigation is ongoing.
