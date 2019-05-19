A Detroit police officer has been shot and two other officers injured following an incident on the city's west side.
Police Chief James Craig says the officers stopped a vehicle about 11:40 p.m. Saturday after witnessing it speeding and driving the wrong way.
After being stopped, the driver put the vehicle in reverse and pinned two officers between the car and their police cruiser.
Craig said the man then fled on foot and fired on police, striking one officer.
Police returned fire and struck the shooter five times before he broke into a house where he was later apprehended.
Craig said the shooter is currently in critical condition. All three officers are in stable condition.
