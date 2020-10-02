The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) has issued COVID-19 "general duty" citations to 10 businesses, including some in Mid-Michigan.
MIOSHA issued citations to three Mid-Michigan businesses for COVID-19 workplace safety violations.
"That's what I get up every morning to do, is to help protect Michigan workers," said Bart Pickelman, director of the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Cops and doughnuts in Bay City, Hertz in Freeland and the Saginaw Housing Commission in Saginaw were all cited.
Pickelman says these citations are not the result of a single deficiency.
"The overall employer had a number of deficiencies that resulted in their failure to provide the general duty and protect their employees," he said.
Cops and Doughnuts was fined $1,500 for the lack of a preparedness and response plan. Failing to train employees on COVID-19 and not enforcing social distancing along with other violations.
Hertz is ordered to $6,300 for its violations which include a failure to develop and follow a preparedness response plan.
And the Saginaw Housing Commission is on the hook for $500. One of its violations is failing to clean and disinfect high touch surfaces and equipment.
Greg Rynearson, a co-owner of Cops and Doughnuts, spoke to us over the phone about the citations.
"Cops and Doughnuts is concerned for the well-being of its employees and customers and supports recommendations to keep everyone safe during the COVID pandemic."
When TV5 went inside Cops and Doughnuts, the reporter noticed an employee who wasn't wearing a mask. We asked Rynearson about that.
"Under HIPPA all I can tell you is that she has a doctor's slip," he said.
Rynearson tells me he has a right to appeal the citation and is reviewing the report at this time.
For his part, Pickelman says these citations are a result of complaints to MIOSHA. He wants employees to know that if they feel unsafe they should contact his agency.
"You have the right in the State of Michigan to voice a health and safety concern with MIOSHA,” he said. “You can file a complaint with us and we will address the issue and look into it with the employer."
The "general duty" clause requires an employer to provide a workplace that is free from recognized hazards that are causing, or are likely to case death or serious physical harm to the employee.
The companies that were cited will have 15 working days from receiving the citation to contest the violations and penalties.
The following companies were cited:
- Cops and Doughnuts located in Bay City, MI was fined $1,500 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID-19, not conducting daily self-screening protocols for COVID-19, not placing posters in the languages common in the employee population that encourage them to stay home when sick and to use proper hand hygiene practices, not enforcing social distancing, and assuming that patrons who are not wearing a mask had a medical condition for not wearing one. An inspection was initiated due to complaints, view the full citation document.
- Tel-12 Cloverleaf BP Inc., a gas station located at 28995 Telegraph Rd, Southfield, MI was fined $2,100 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including the lack of a preparedness and response plan, failure to require face coverings for employees when social distancing could not be maintained, and failing to conduct the daily health screening including a questionnaire. The inspection was initiated as part of the COVID-19 Retail State Emphasis Program, view the full citation document.
- City of Port Huron in Port Huron, MI was fined $6,300 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including failure to require face coverings, not conducting daily entry self-screening protocols for employees, not training employees on COVID-19, and failing to maintain records of the daily entry self-screening protocols. The inspection was initiated in response to a complaint, view the full citation document.
- Madco Truck Plaza Inc. in Romulus, MI was fined $400 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including lack of a preparedness and response plan, failing to train employees on COVID-19, failing to properly clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces, not conducting daily self-screening protocols for COVID-19, failing to designate an onsite supervisor to monitor COVID-19 control strategies, lack of social distancing, and not posting signs at store entrances. The inspection was initiated as part of the COVID-19 Retail State Emphasis Program, view the full citation document.
- Saginaw Housing Commission in Saginaw, MI was fined $500 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including failing to conduct daily health screening and failure to conduct facility cleaning and disinfection on high-touch surfaces and equipment. The inspection was initiated in response to a complaint, view the full citation document.
- Hertz located at 8600 Garfield Rd, Freeland, MI was fined $6,300 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including failing to develop and follow a preparedness and response plan, failing to install physical barriers at service counters, failing to conduct the daily health screening, failing to train employees and require the use of facial coverings. The inspection was initiated in response to a complaint, view the full citation document.
- Meritage Hospitality Group Inc., dba Wendy’s #202 located at 18001 E 9 Mile Rd., Eastpointe, MI was fined $4,000 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including failing to conduct daily health screening, failure to require face coverings for employees when social distancing could not be maintained, failing to train employees and failing to designate an onsite supervisor to monitor COVID-19 controls. The inspection was initiated in response to a complaint, view the full citation document.
- Brandon Martinez, a residential construction company based in Grand Rapids, MI was fined $2,100 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety including failure to require face coverings for employees when social distancing could not be maintained, failing to train employees and failing to develop and follow a preparedness and response plan. A programmed inspection was conducted at a Plainwell, MI jobsite, view the full citation document.
- Musselman Home Improvements, LLC based in Kalamazoo, MI was fined $2,100 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety including failure to require face coverings for employees when social distancing could not be maintained, failing to train employees and failing to develop and follow a preparedness and response plan. A programmed inspection was conducted at a Mattawan, MI jobsite, view the full citation document.
- Merlo Construction Company, Inc. based in Milford, MI was fined $5,600 for violations of COVID-19 workplace safety requirements including failure to require face coverings for employees when social distancing could not be maintained, failing to train employees and failing to develop and follow a preparedness and response plan. A programmed inspection was conducted at a Livonia, MI jobsite, view the full citation document.
