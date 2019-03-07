They have been found!
The St. Louis Police Department confirms that three kids who went missing after skipping school on Thursday have been found safe and are in police custody.
Fourteen-year-old Christian Russell, 12-year-old KC Beard, and 13-year-old Caytlynn Downs were reported missing after failing to return home after school.
The three kids left school on foot and were last seen on camera heading towards Gratiot Street in St. Louis, police said.
It’s not clear at this point where, or exactly when the three teens were found, but we have been told they are OK.
St. Louis Police Chief Richard Ramereiz said that the three, along with a couple other students had planned to skip out at lunch time, and then come back at the end of the day to catch their rides. The other students backed out.
