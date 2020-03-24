Three cases of COVID-19 have been reported in patients at psychiatric hospitals in Michigan.
Two positive cases of coronavirus were reported at Walter Reuther Psychiatric Hospital in Westland and one was reported at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
“Our primary focus is the health and safety of our staff and the patients at our state hospitals,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “We treat the spread of COVID-19 with the greatest seriousness and are taking many steps to address it.”
Three staff members at Walter Reuther also tested positive for COVID-19.
MDHHS said isolation units were equipped at all five psychiatric hospitals in Michigan and additional cleaning measures have been taken. Staff and patients have been monitored closely
The hospitals also stopped allowing visitors two weeks ago.
