Three people have been charged in connection with Friday night’s triple homicide in Flint.
The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office said Quatrail Smith, 27, Jovana King, 28, and Shiron Hamlet, 18, all of Flint, have been charged in connection with the shooting that left three people dead. Investigators said they had all been shot.
Flint Police were called to the 1500 block of Illinois Avenue, between Olive and Iowa Avenues on Sept. 20 at around 6:45 p.m.
Smith is charged with nine felony counts including three counts of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, carry a concealed weapon, and four counts of felony firearm.
King is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and two drug possession counts.
Hamlet was charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon.
A motive in the shooting is still unclear.
