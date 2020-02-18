Three people killed in a home have been identified as the search for a suspect continues.
Officials were called to a home in the 300 block of Rankin Street in the City of Flint on Tuesday about 12:30 p.m. after a friend stopped by to see the victims and found the bodies.
MSP Lt. Dave Kaiser said two men, identified as Casius Eugene Childress, 49, and Winfred Ricky Galloway, 40, and one woman, Mariah Marie Wells, 26 were fatally shot.
Kaiser also said the home had been broken into.
A suspect is believed to be at large, but no description has been released.
