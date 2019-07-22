Three people were injured after two boats crashed during a storm Saturday night.
A 24-foot Sea Ray powerboat and an 18-foot Pontoon were in Wild Fowl Bay Saturday in Saginaw Bay when the Sea Ray drove over the pontoon, according to Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson.
All eight people on board the pontoon were thrown overboard, Hanson said.
Those that went overboard were all saved from the water.
Three people from the pontoon were taken to the hospital for treatment, Hanson said.
The sheriff said they are still investigating the incident but “further enforcement action is likely.”
