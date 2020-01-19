Three snowmobiles and one truck has broken through the thin ice on Houghton Lake.
Michigan State Police said that on Sunday, Jan. 19 at about 12:40 p.m. they were called to an address on Holly Ave. in Prudenville where a snowmobile had gone through the ice.
According to troopers, the snowmobile had gone through the ice on the East Bay of Houghton Lake.
Troopers said the rider was not injured and refused medical treatment.
A short time later, troopers said two more snowmobiles went through the ice approximately 1,000 feet south of the first area.
So far, troopers said that three snowmobiles and one truck broke through the ice on Houghton Lake.
