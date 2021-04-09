Three suspects were arrested after a shooting in Saginaw early Friday morning.
It happened about 1 a.m. in the 2400 block of N. Bond.
While police were investigating, they obtained a description of the suspect vehicle. A short while later, Carrollton Township police officers located a vehicle matching the description.
Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but it failed to stop, Michigan State Police said, adding a pursuit then ensued involving officers from MSP, Saginaw Police, and Carrollton Township Police.
The pursuit came to an end in the area of State Street and Eddie Street.
Police recovered evidence inside the vehicle that led to the arrest of the three suspects. They were lodged in the Saginaw County Jail on multiple felony charges.
The Saginaw County prosecutor will determine appropriate charges after reviewing the investigation.
