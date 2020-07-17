Three suspects were arrested during a meth investigation in Gladwin.
BAYANET, the Michigan State Police drug team, received information from an officer with the Gladwin City Police Department that suspects from the Grand Rapids area were selling large amounts of meth out of a hotel in Gladwin.
Detectives initiated surveillance on July 14 and developed probable cause to obtain search warrants for the hotel room and a house that was being used to distribute meth, BAYANET said.
Police executed two search warrants on July 15.
The main suspect was arrested in the parking lot of the hotel after he sold to a suspect from the Gladwin area, BAYANET said, adding the Gladwin suspect was stopped after he threw a bag of meth out the window of a vehicle.
Police said they seized 19 ounces of crystal meth and $3,200 cash after searching the hotel, and an additional 18 ounces of meth after searching the house.
Three suspects were lodged in the Gladwin County Jail for possession with intent to distribute crystal meth.
