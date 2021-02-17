Following a six-month investigation, the Genesee County sheriff’s GHOST Team arrested three suspects in a large-scale drug investigation.
Sheriff Chris Swanson said about six months ago, a woman overdosed on heroin outside of a bank in Lapeer County. A Genesee County sheriff’s deputy gave her a dose of Narcan to revive her, but she refused treatment. GHOST investigators were able to find the woman treatment, got information on where she received the drugs, and began surveillance on the suspects.
“This crew of four would go to different hotels around the county. In addition to that, they were making buys and buys and buys in order to get a search warrant, so we follow where they are,” Swanson said.
Swanson said 26-year-old Lamont Boyd, of Flint, is said to be the ringleader in the scheme. He has been charged delivering/manufacturing cocaine, maintaining a drug house, and habitual offender.
A second suspect, 27-year-old Shanelle Dominique Nelson, of Forrestville, has been charged with delivering/manufacturing cocaine, and maintaining a drug house.
A third suspect, 30-year-old Jerome Martez Johnson, of Detroit, has been charged with manufacturing cocaine, and maintaining a drug house.
A fourth suspect has not been arrested but has an outstanding warrant for delivering/manufacturing cocaine, and maintaining a drug house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.