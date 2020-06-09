Three suspects are facing charges after the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office says they broke into a residence, assaulted several people, and stole some electronics.
On April 20 at 2:35 a.m., deputies were sent to the 3000 block of Gosline Road in Marlette Township for a possible home invasion in progress.
When deputies arrived, they were told three males left the residence before they arrived.
According to the sheriff’s office, the three males broke into the house, assaulted several people inside, took some electronic gaming systems, and then left the house.
After searching the immediate area, deputies found one of the suspects hiding in a ditch holding a stolen gaming system.
The 17-year-old from Brown City was taken into custody without incident.
He was lodged in the Sanilac County Jail on several charges including home invasion and armed robbery.
After collecting witness statements and interviews, investigators identified the other suspects.
One is an 18-year-old from Marlette, who was lodged in the Sanilac County Jail and was later bonded out after his arraignment.
The third suspect is a 25-year-old from Marlette, who turned himself in and was bonded out after his arraignment.
The sheriff’s office said all three suspects face multiple felony charges including armed robbery and home invasion.
