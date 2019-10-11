The three teenagers accused of stealing guns from Showtime Guns and Ammo in Saginaw Township were bound over to circuit court after they waived their preliminary examination on Friday.
Remy Delgado, Travontis Miller, and Preston O'Leary - all 17-years-old - were among those charged for their alleged roles in the theft of 50 guns from Showtime Guns and Ammo on Aug. 2.
The three teens each face 15 felonies for the burglary that happened shortly before 3 a.m. at the store at 3621 Bay.
They have been charged with breaking and entering a building with intent to commit larceny, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering with intent, three counts of larceny of a firearm, conspiracy to commit larceny of a firearm, three counts of receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, and six counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony.
