Western Michigan University sent a letter to students on March 27 reporting that three students tested positive for COVID-19.
One of the students was last on campus on March 10 and has since returned home on the east side of Michigan. Classmates and professors of that student were notified.
Another student began experiencing symptoms after classes moved online and has been isolating and following protocols from a health provider. This student resides off campus.
The third student resides on campus and began experiencing symptoms after online classes began. This student remains in isolation, according to the university. Individuals who may have had contact with this student have been contacted by the local health department.
The university said they are working with local health officials whenever a positive case is reported to them.
Students are urged to continue to practice good hygiene.
You can read the university’s full statement here.
