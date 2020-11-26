A three-year-old is in critical condition from a gunshot wound to the head.
Grand Blanc Township Police Officers were called to Maplebrook Condominiums around 4:15 p.m. Thursday for report of a shooting.
On the way to the scene officers learned the victim was a three-year-old with a gun shot wound to the head.
The child was taken the local hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to Grand Blanc Township Police Chief Ronald Wiles.
The initial investigation found the 3-year-old discovered a handgun in a bedroom of the home and fired the weapon, Wiles said.
There were no other injuries.
