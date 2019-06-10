Thumb-area farms flooded after persistent raining

The flooding in Mid-Michigan is a problem for many but especially for local farmers like the Frahm family.
“I’ve watched the ditches around here and they’re higher than I’ve ever seen them in my life,” said Dale Frahm.
Frahm has spent most of his life in Vassar and this is the most flooding he’s seen in a while.
He’s apart of a family of farmers in the area who are having a difficult time due to flooding.
“They’re saying that they can’t get the crops in the ones that they do get in are being flooded,” Frahm said.
Frahm said his relatives are desperate to get their crops in on time and that today could set them back another two to three weeks.
“It’s just so wet that even with the modern machinery that they do have, they still can’t get the crops in the way they should be,” Frahm said.
As for Frahm, he said he’s lucky choosing to take a different route than joining the family business of farming, leaving him not much to worry about when it comes to flooding.
“It really hasn’t affected me personally, but I feel sorry for the farmers around here,” Frahm said.
Like many of us, he’s looking forward to more dry days.
“But that’s mother nature, that’s why they call her mother nature, if it was a man he’d still have to ask for permission to do this or not anyways, that’s my own joke,” Frahm said.
The family hoping she’ll cooperate soon so that they can get back to business as usual.
