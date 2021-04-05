The medical director for many counties in the Thumb area is asking for help curbing hospitalizations in the area.
Dr. Mark Hamed, medical director for Huron, Sanilac, Tuscola and Lapeer counties, wrote a letter to the Tuscola County Board of Commissioners asking for help managing COVID-19 in the Thumb.
Hamed’s letter centered around hospitals in Tuscola, Huron and Sanilac counties reaching their limits as well as the severity of the cases they are seeing in hospitals. He is also concerned because hospitals in surrounding areas, where they would normally transfer overflow patients to, are also reaching their capacity.
Hamed said people between 30 and 60 are being hospitalized with atypical conditions such as COVID-heart attacks, COVID-Strokes, COVID-renal failure, COVID-respiratory failure and COVID-pneumonias.
Hamed said the reason for increase in severity of the illness is likely due to an increase in the B.1.1.7 variant, commonly called the U.K. variant.
He is asking the board of commissioners to help healthcare workers by encouraging residents to keep up the fight against the virus. He’s asking them to encourage mask wearing, encourage businesses to enforce mask wearing and social distancing, and encourage hand washing to slow the spread. He’s also asking them to prohibit in-person indoor gatherings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.