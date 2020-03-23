An employee at the Thumb Correctional Facility in Lapeer has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Lapeer County Health Department making the announcement on Monday, March 23.
The health department said the individual is not a Lapeer County resident and is now working with the Department of Corrections as necessary.
The Department of Corrections has identified close contact, but no further information has been released.
