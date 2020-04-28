50 miles. That’s what Bill Brown estimates that about 20 percent of his customers drive to come shop at his grocery stores in Harbor Beach, Deckerville and the surrounding area.
“People would say where they are from and again it is interesting that they would come up there to come to our business,” Brown said. “Not surprising because things are scariest because there was not a lot of product on some shelfs. Especially at Walmarts and what not.”
The hot COVID items have been hand sanitizer, disinfectants and of course toilet paper.
But there have also been some items that come and gone with the news of the day.
“Probably the one that i was wondering about tonic water,” he said. “People think that it could keep the virus away from you. Make sure you drink that it has quinine in it. So, I find that the most interesting.”
Brown says most of his out of market traffic has come from the Port Huron area.
He says this customer base also makes the trip because of safety concerns.
“We are fortunate to be around that 200 to 400 customers a day at our grocery stores,” Brown said. “And when you take a Walmart they are probably in the ten thousand. So, there is a lot less exposure in our stores.”
While some feel it is extreme to drive 50 miles to shop for everyday items, the one thing we have learned is that there are a few items that you just can’t live without.
