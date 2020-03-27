Some Thumb-area hospitals will soon become relief sites for hospitals in southeastern Michigan.
The hospitals in southeastern Michigan are currently at capacity caring for patients with COVID-19.
In an effort to assist, Deckerville Community Hospital and Marlette Regional Hospital - along with others in the Thumb area - will begin serving as relief sites for these hospitals to treat non COVID-19 patients for their inpatient and outpatient needs, Marlette Regional Hospital said in a press release on Friday, March 27.
"This request has been brought forth by the State of Michigan, and if immediate action is not taken state-wide by the healthcare system, needless loss of life is anticipated," the press release said.
