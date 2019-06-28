Residents in the thumb can now text 911 in an emergency.
Residents in Tuscola, Huron, and Sanilac counties can now use the text 911 service in case of an emergency.
Text 911 is the ability to send a text message to reach 911 emergency dispatchers from your mobile phone.
Officials urge residents to still make voice calls to 911 but said if the location or area isn’t safe than to text.
Should you find yourself in a situation where you need to text 911, remember to use simple words, text your exact location to the best or your ability, give the type of emergency, and respond promptly.
Currently, the system does not receive photographs. Attempting to send a photo will stop the text from being received by the system.
If you accidentally send a text to 911 you can send another one right after alerting dispatch of the accident.
Text 911 is only used for emergencies. Contact the Tuscola County Central Dispatch for all non-emergency situations at 989-673-8738.
