Snow blanketed much of Mid-Michigan on Monday, with areas of the Thumb expected to get hit the hardest.
Snow and leaves both fell in Bad Axe, which created an issue for at least one homeowner.
“We’re hoping that the snow will probably melt so we can get the leaves cleaned up because we only have a certain amount of time to get the leaves out to the road,” said Mark Schultz, homeowner.
Schultz was like a lot of Mid-Michigan residents who had to trade the rake for a shovel on Monday.
Old man winter did not wait for fall to make a graceful exit. Snow piled up in Bad Axe and throughout the Thumb as the region dealt with the first bout of wicked winter weather.
“Shoveling, it looks like three or four inches of snow already. Wet snow, it’s heavy snow too. So it will be a little tough to shovel,” Schultz said.
The First Warn 5 Forecast is calling for the possibility of snow totals exceeding a foot by the time this brush with winter comes to an end later this week.
Schultz is hoping most of it will melt soon so he can get back to more fall-like chores.
“It’s something else. Usually we don’t get that much snow this early in the season, but it’s come pretty early,” Schultz said.
