It could've been a Christmas without any presents for Sheila Wolshleger of Cass City.
"You check online with tracking and it would say it was on the truck it was off the truck and I just pictured the worst you know?" Wolshleger said.
She's among several people who reached out to over problems with holiday FedEx deliveries.
Her delivery date was supposed to be December 3rd.
The 4th, the packages arrived at Buena Vista's FedEx facility, then were delayed by weather.
"I’m like well school wasn't even delayed here. Where was their weather?" she said.
The packages were on the vehicle December 7th
But by this afternoon, still not delivered.
"I thought they don't know where they are. I'm not going to see these before Christmas," Sheila said.
But then like a Christmas miracle…
Yes, Sheila got her stuff delivered finally Friday night.
"Oh, I got emotional,” she said “I got emotional. A white van pulled up a few minutes after five. And a gentleman jumped out who normally doesn't deliver packages. He said he'd been hired by FedEx to try to get this area caught up."
FedEx said it's experiencing some of its highest volume days ever and acknowledges issues in the Saginaw area.
Now that she has her packages Sheila believes those issues are being resolved.
"I’m confident now they're going to right the wrong," she said.
FedEx issued the following statement:
"As you know, FedEx is experiencing some of the highest volume days in the history of our company, and our networks are flexing as designed to accommodate the surge of packages. Where packages may not have met our service commitments in the Saginaw area, we appreciate our customers’ patience as we work closely with our local service providers to implement contingencies focused on ensuring holiday deliveries make it on time. As I’m sure you can understand, we are not at liberty to discuss specific details of the shipment with anyone but the customer."
