The mid-Michigan region saw heavy rainfall and damaging winds with several tornado warnings on Saturday.
"We were looking outside; we didn't know what to do. We were just nervous about it," Robin Price said.
In downtown Saginaw, there was a report of a funnel cloud over the city. The storms damaged buildings, flooded roadways, and frightened residents.
"It just happened so fast. It was kind of scary," Carol Price said.
"It was just ridiculous. When I looked outside it was raining, next thing I know it's a whole big puddle of water. You could swim in this!" Robin Price said.
Sisters Robin and Carol price said they live down the street from East Holland road in Saginaw. They observed crews removing two stranded vehicles from the flooded roadway.
"One minute, raindrops coming down, next minute a giant pile of water. What?" Robin Price said.
They said they are glad their family is safe, but that the pace that the Saginaw roads flooded is concerning.
"The flooding down there is ridiculous. I think the city of Saginaw can do more. I want them to do more, they should do more," Robin Price said.
