There may be snow outside, but tickets are available for the 2019 Ally Challenge presented by McLaren.
The second annual PGA TOUR Champions event will head to Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club on Sept. 9 – 15th.
“We are pleased to officially open ticket sales for next year’s The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren,” said tournament director Chris Coffman. “We are looking forward to welcoming golf fans from Southeastern Michigan and beyond, along with some of golf’s greatest champions, next September for the second-annual Ally Challenge. This tournament is special in many ways, perhaps the most impactful is The Ally Challenge’s dedication to the local community and charity. We are excited to continue to grow that philanthropic commitment as we look to next year’s tournament.”
Tickets start at $20 and kids 17 and under can attend for free with a ticketed adult.
The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren raised $801,060.41 for charitable organizations in southeastern Michigan in 2018. The total includes $365,000 for each of the tournament’s primary beneficiaries, Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan – serving children in Flint/Genesee County and Community Foundation of Greater Flint.
All three rounds of The Ally Challenge presented by McLaren will be broadcast on Golf Channel.
