A candidate for Michigan civil rights director has been rejected after concerns were raised about his connection to the Flint water crisis.

Harvey Hollins was turned down in a 4-4 vote Monday by the Civil Rights Commission.

Hollins was urban affairs adviser under Gov. Rick Snyder. He was among senior members of Snyder's team who knew in 2015 about a spike in Legionnaires' disease in the Flint area.

Experts linked it to bacteria in the water.

Commissioner Portia Roberson says concerns about Hollins emerged in a survey of employees.

Commissioner Jeffrey Sakwa says Hollins is "being penalized for something he's not responsible for."

