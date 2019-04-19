Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire was ejected from Detroit's game against the Chicago White Sox on Friday night after pitcher Jordan Zimmermann walked in a run in the top of the fifth inning.
Zimmermann looked frustrated after plate umpire Todd Tichenor called ball four, although a replay showed the pitch appeared to miss the plate. Gardenhire had words for the umpire and was ejected.
It was Gardenhire's first ejection of the season.
The White Sox were also without their manager. Rick Renteria was serving a suspension for his role in Wednesday's fracas against Kansas City.
